SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds girls' varsity basketball team hosted the Lake Region Rangers in their season opener on Tuesday, Dec. 13, taking a 62-27 loss to the visiting team.
The Rangers jumped to a 6-0 lead in the game's first two minutes, capitalizing on several T-birds turnovers. Destinee Pigeon's free throw gave MVU their first point in the later part of the quarter, and McKenzie Vincent's jumper added two more for the trailing T-birds.
The T-birds hit a buzzer-beater, earning a cheer from the crowd, but the Rangers closed the quarter with a 21-6 advantage.
MVU tallied five unanswered points early in the second quarter, nearly halving the deficit. Still, the Rangers added steadily to their lead throughout the quarter, including a deep, step-back three by senior guard Sakoya Sweeney.
Pigeon drained a three for MVU in the final seconds of the first half, and the teams left for the halftime break, with Lake Region holding a commanding 42-19 advantage.
Lake Region continued to dominate in the third quarter, scoring 12 unanswered points. However, the T-birds showed some life in the fourth, scoring eight points, including several from the free throw line.
First-year MVU varsity coach Tim Luneau spoke of the T-birds' successes and struggles in the contest.
"Lake Region is starting five seniors this year, and they go to the championship most years; they're a very good team, and they're well coached," said Luneau.
"They showed us what we need to focus on--not holding the ball, getting back on defense when we don't score, and a couple of spacing things we can work on."
Luneau was pleased with his younger players' efforts and the team's overall attitude.
"I liked what our younger group did, and all the girls battled; that was one thing I was looking for--making sure everyone was playing hard right to the end, regardless of the score. If you're not playing hard the whole game, you'll come up short."
Luneau felt the game was eye-opening for the younger players on the team.
"Today, we saw what a championship-type team plays like," said Luneau, "and the younger kids have never seen anything like that."
Molly Medor led the Thunderbirds with six points and Sierra Reynolds with five. Sakoya Sweeney led the Rangers with 23, and Madison Bowman had 13.
