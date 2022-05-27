The MVU thunderbirds took a 3-2 loss to Vergennes on Thursday, May 26. Eli Calhoun took the loss for MVU going six innings, allowing three hits, striking out six, and walking one. Tyler Kimball threw a complete game (seven strike outs, five hits, and two walks 5H) and earned the win for Vergennes.
Offense: Vergennes -Tyler Kimball went 1 for 2 with a single, ROE, RBI. Garrett Fregeau went 2 for 3 with two singles.
MVU highlight: With two outs in the top of the seventh down by two (3-1), JJ Beauregard singled to right field scoring Reid Myers but Wyatt Lussier was thrown out at the plate to end the game (3-2).
MVU record: 8-8
