SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the Mt. Abraham Eagles on Thursday, Feb. 16, for the annual senior game. The teams battled throughout, but the Eagles squeaked out the 49-42 win.
Congratulations to Caleb Surprise, Brady Creller, Connor Nielson, Ray Fournier on their varsity basketball careers.
MVU head coach Matt Walker spoke of the seniors: "The seniors have a tremendous bond built through years of competition friendship and shared struggles with COVID and other challenges they've faced in their high school careers. They have remained respectful, supportive and consummate teammates throughout it all. I'm confident of their future success and wish them Best of luck in their future endeavors."
The teams left for the half with the Eagles leading 30-18. MVU came out ready to battle in the third, scoring 15 points. Fournier netted six points, Neilson hit a three, and Caleb Surprise led the scoring effort with two three-point buckets. MVU defenders held the Eagles to 11 points in the quarter.
In the fourth, MVU used the perimeter to net nine points on two threes from Creller and a solo three from Surprise. T-bird defenders limited the Eagles to just eight points in the fourth, but couldn't get shots to fall to secure the win.
Scoring leaders: Caleb Surprise led the T-birds with 15 points; Ray Fournier had 11. Hayden Lutz led the Eagles with 16.
