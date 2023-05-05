The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds baseball team kept the win streak going, earning a 2-1 victory over the Middlebury Tigers on Friday, May 4.
In a game that took roughly 85 minutes to play, the T-birds gave up one run to the Tigers in the second, and scored two in the third. Parker Hakey drove in the tying run and Gavin Nichols drove in the go-ahead run to give MVU the slender advantage, which they held for the win.
Eli Calhoun earned the win on the mound, throwing seven innings and allowing three hits, one run, two walks, and nine strikeouts.
Garrett Fregeau, Parker Hakey, Gavin Nichols, AJ Dennett, Eli Calhoun, and Tabor Rich all had hits for MVU.
MVU hosts Mt. Abe on Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.
