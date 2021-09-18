The Missisquoi Valley Union High School Thunderbirds girls varsity soccer team traveled to Oxbow on Saturday, earning a 1-0 win over the hosting team. The game's solo goal was scored by T-bird senior Alexandra Brouillette.
Thunderbird coach Roy Adams noted that MVU outshot oxbow 14-3 during the game.
"We had a lot of scoring opportunities but we couldn't find the net today," said Adams, "but a win is a win."
MVU goalie Madison Aiken had 3 saves.
