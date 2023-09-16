The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' varsity soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Oxbow on Saturday, Sept. 16. Ainsley Smith scored Oxbow's two goals and freshman Addyson Longway scored three goals for MVU.
Lizi Bourdeau and Shanneal Unwin combined for eight saves and Oxbow's keeper had 16.
According to MVU coach Roy Adams, the Thunderbirds controlled play for most of the game; the teams left for the half tied 1-1. Oxbow scored on a direct kick with a scramble in front that led to a go ahead goal, but MVU kept the pressure on the rest of the way until Addyson Longway found the net twice.
Adams spoke of the Thunderbirds' defense: "Our defense played very well, anchored by sweeper Alex Bourdeau. Alex is so strong back there it’s hard to beat her, and the rest of the defense feeds off it."
Avery Guyette also got a shoutout for her contributions in the game.
"Avery played a very strong mid field as always, but most of all everyone did a great job," said Adams. "Hopefully, we’ll keep building and working on the things we need to to improve going forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.