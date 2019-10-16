NEWPORT — MVU and North Country battled for the bulk of the game before Bella Bigelow shot the ball into the back of Falcons’ net at the 21:12 mark of the second half. Annie Ploof had the assist.
The teams battled back and forth across the 50 in the early part of the first half. MVU began to gain momentum as the half continued.
During the second half North Country was unable to push the ball into MVU’s territory a handful of times.
MVU goalie Kali Favreau-Ward had four saves for the Thunderbirds.
Bigelow’s goal secured the win for the Thunderbirds, bringing the team’s record to 7-3-3 and making it very likely they will host a home playoff game.
Currently, Windsor, Stowe, and Lyndon sit above MVU in the rankings. The Thunderbirds will play their final regular season game against St. Johnsbury on Friday.