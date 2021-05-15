SWANTON — It's been a few years since MVU bested Enosburg in a classic in-county contest, but on Saturday afternoon, the Thunderbirds pulled out a 6-5 victory.
MVU senior Jackson Porter recalled the 2019 playoff game loss at Enosburg. Patrick Walker, Kevin Adams, and Porter all played in the game.
"Enosburg hit a solo to left field in the bottom of the seventh, and we took the loss. We've always got that in the back of our minds when we play them, and I'm grateful we played well today and earned this as a team."
Kevin Adams' double kicked off a big offensive inning for MVU in the bottom of the second. Adams scored on Corbin Schreindorfer's double, and Ray Fournier put down a solid bunt reaching first on an overthrow and scoring two.
Garrett Fregeau's double down the right side scored one more Thunderbird, and MVU left the inning with a 4-0 lead.
The Hornets threatened in the top of the third with Blair Archmabault launching a double in the gap to right-center, but Enosburg was unable to capitalize in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Peter Stiebris drew a walk and proceeded to steal second and stole third. Owen McKinstry and Justus Orton walked to load the bases for Shea Howrigan, whose sac fly scored Stiebris for the Hornets' first run.
Lovelette hit a double in the gap to score Mckinstry, but Ray Fournier made a beautiful throw from left to get the next runner out at the plate for the final out of the inning. Carson Bessette took the mound and closed out the inning; MVU held onto the 4-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jackson Porter's single got the Thunderbirds' offense going. Walker's well-hit single to center advanced Porter, and Eli Calhoun's hard-hit ground ball advanced both runners, putting Porter on third with one out. Adams walked to load the bases, and Porter scored on Beauregard's sac fly to center, increasing MVU's lead to 5-2.
Enosburg had a good chance to take the lead in the sixth. Owen McKinstry reached first on a dropped third strike; both Orton and Howrigan walked, and MVU made a third pitching change, sending Porter to the mound with the bases loaded.
Lovelette's single scored Mckinstry, and Howrigan crossed the plate to tie the game for Enosburg.
The Thunderbirds got down to business in the bottom of the sixth; Schreindorfer reached base with a single and scored on Walker's sac fly to break the tie.
Porter, who hadn't thrown many innings for MVU, faced the heart of the Hornets' lineup in the top of the seventh. Howrigan's two-out line drive to left-center kept Enosburg alive, but Porter took the final out himself, and the Thunderbirds secured the win.
"The coaches threw me in with some pressure, and we made it happen as a team. We knew Justus Orton would be tough; we read the articles, and we knew he went 2 for 2 with two home runs against Vergennes. In a tight game with him coming up in the seventh inning, that solo poke could turn the game," said Porter.
"Garret (Freageau) makes some great calls behind the plate. We worked him (Orton) down to an 0-2 count, I threw a ball, and sometimes you can get a batter on a high fastball. That's a home run-area kind of pitch, and we got him. That was a turning point in the inning, and we worked our way to the end."
Fregeau shared his perspective from behind the plate.
"The intensity is through the roof, especially with Enosburg in a Franklin County matchup. We came out ready to play today!"
"From a coaching perspective, it was nice to be able to play a little bit of small ball and have the guys come up and hit some sacrifice flies and do the little things," said MVU coach Roy Sargent.
"You have to be put in pressure situations to grow, and this will be helpful for right now and going forward."
Sargent expressed the coaching staff's confidence in Porter.
"We threw him the other day and saw how well he did. He's experienced, and while it was tough to put him in with bases loaded, he came through."
For Enosburg coach Rodney Burns, the game highlighted areas they'll be working on in the coming days.
"We played okay today, but MVU battled. They battled at the plate, they found the gaps, and that's the way the game goes."
MVU's Patrick Walker pitched 3 2/3innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits, walking 1, and striking out 2; Carson Bessette pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowing 3 runs on 2 walks and striking out 3; Jackson Porter allowed 2 hits, walked 2, and struck out 2.
Kam Lovelette threw six innings for Enosburg, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits, walking 5, and striking out 7.
