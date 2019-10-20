DANVILLE — The MVU girls varsity soccer team traveled to Danville on Friday, edging the hosting team 1-0 in overtime.
Mercedes Slack, playing her final regular season game with the Thunderbirds, was the one to sink the ball in Danville's net.
Danville had 6 shots and MVU had 12 shot.
"We battled the elements today. It was very windy and cold," said MVU head coach Roy Adams, "it was tough playing into the wind."
The Thunderbirds, who struggled to score goals and win games in the previous three seasons, have seen a tremendous boost this year.
"We finished the regular season 8-6," said Adams. "This season was a great improvement for our program."