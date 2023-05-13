The MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball team slipped past the Vergennes Commodores, 10-8 on Saturday, May 13. The teams played into extra innings, with the Thunderbirds sealing the win in the after scoring two runs in the top of the eighth and holding the Commodores scoreless in bottom of the eighth.
Tabor Rich threw six and two-thirds innings for MVU, allowing seven runs on six hits, walking two and striking out seven. Eli Calhoun closed the game, throwing one and one-third innings and allowing one run on no hits, walking two and striking out one.
MVU offense: Garrett Fregeau, Parker Hakey, AJ Dennett, Tabor Rich, Ray Fournier, and JJ Beauregard all had hits for MVU. Hakey led the T-birds, going 3 for 4 with three RBI.
