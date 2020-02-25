SWANTON — With four seconds to go and Lyndon leading Missisquoi 45-44, the Thunderbirds got the ball inbound and Colbey Theberge took the it down to the 3-point line and passed it down low to Gabe Unwin. Unwin’s shot fell well short of the rim as the clock struck zero seeming like the Vikings were going to come away with the victory.
But instead of a whistle to signal the end of the game, a whistle came in calling a foul against the Vikings giving Unwin two free throws and a chance to win the game. He hit nothing but net on both shots giving the seventh-seeded Thunderbirds a 46-45 win over No. 10 Lyndon in the Division II playdown round.
“Colbey actually came up to me and told me that they had called the foul,” said Unwin. “I was feeling good at the line today and he just told me ‘You got this. You live for this moment’. And he was right. I live for these kinds of moments.”
The Thunderbirds trailed for most of the second half until late in the fourth quarter, but kept it within grasp the whole way. Down 43-41 with just over 30 seconds to go in the game, Ethan Creller (nine points) took a pass at the top of the key and nailed a 3-pointer to give the Thunderbirds the 44-43.
With eight seconds to go in the game, Lyndon executed a perfect inbound play to Sage Gosselin, who found himself wide-open under the basket for an easy layup to give the Vikings the 45-44 lead. The Thunderbirds took a timeout leading to the foul call as time expired and Unwin’s heroic shots from the line.
“I thought Lyndon had a great game plan and used their main guys well, and we were kind of throwing the ball all over the place,” said MVU coach Matt Walker. “But we fought all the way through and battled right until the end. They had 11 wins coming in and we had 12, so we expected a dead-even game, but you have to give a lot of credit to Lyndon and how well they battled as well. You feel for their six seniors going out like that. But I’m happy for our three seniors they get to move on.
“Gabe is a clutch player, he has been for the past three years,” he added. “I went to get a drink of water while he was shooting those shots. I had that much confidence in him in that situation.
The Thunderbirds (13-8) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 15 Springfield (7-13) and second-seeded U-32 (18-2). The quarterfinal matchup will take place on Saturday at the home of the higher seed.
Unwin finished with a game-high 20 points and sparked the Thunderbirds’ fourth-quarter rally with a minute and a half to go. Lyndon held a 41-39 lead, and Unwin got the ball in the corner and hit a 3 putting new life back into the Thunderbirds’ bench and the crowd.
“I worked on my 3-point shot all during the summer,” said Unwin. “Coming into the year, I wanted to have more confidence just pulling the trigger from 3, and I found myself open and just hit the shot.”
Free throws played a big role in the Thunderbirds getting back in the game, as they went 23-of-28 from the line, including 8-of-9 in the fourth. Unwin finished 11-of-11 at the line.
The Thunderbirds got in trouble with turnovers trying to force the ball down low with Lyndon playing solid defense in the post. Walker was happy with the teams’ ability to keep attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line to help them get back in the game after trailing by as much as nine to start the fourth.
“We played persistent and we played hard to get to the free throw line,” he said. “We had to go through a couple different matchups when guys got in foul trouble, so we just kept fighting through it.”
The Thunderbirds started out the game leading 10-7 after the first frame, but turnovers helped the Vikings jump out to a two-point lead at the half. That trend continued throughout the third quarter, as the Vikings extended their lead to 36-30 heading into the final frame.
Matt Curtis chipped in 11 points for the Thunderbirds, while Theberge provided a spark throughout the game, going in hard down low for rebounds and battling for loose balls all game long.
“I thought Matt Curtis continued to show his maturity and plays with a lot of emotion and played well even when we weren’t getting some calls when we were going hard to the basket,” said Walker. “And Colbey always creates havoc even though he’s not going to be the biggest guy on the floor. He plays hard and gives everything he’s got. Some of the rebounds he got was just him outworking people, so he came up huge in some situations.”
If the Thunderbirds end up going on the road to U-32, they will hope to have better fortunes on the road than they did during the regular season where they went 3-5 in true away games not counting the games at a neutral site.
And they will hope they can take the momentum from Tuesday’s game and bring it to the start of Saturday’s game.
“We have struggled a little on the road,” said Walker. “But Saturday will be a good a time as ever to change that if we end up on the road in the next round.”