FAIRFAX — The Richford varsity girls soccer team celebrated senior night on Friday, October 4th at the Richford Elementary School soccer field.
After spending the first half of the season on the fields at Jay Peak, the Rockets were back in town, greeted by a large crowd of hometown fans.
Richford seniors Austin Archambault, Emma Raymond, Jordan Jacobs, Elizabeth Snider, Kamryn Boyce, Rileigh Stienhour, Hedda Storbraten, Emilia Schon, and Lilli Schmidt are all playing their final soccer season at Richford High School.
The Thunderbirds walked away with a 5-0 win, but the Rockets kept the score 0-0 until the beginning of the second half.
MVU struck early in the first half, but Rocket defenders continued to battle. MVU’s offense kicked into high gear as the second half progressed, and goalie, Madison Connley was able to hold off the Rockets
Alex Brouillette of MVU had 2 goals, Julia Horton had 1, Riley Garden- Dupery had 1, and Neveah Beyor 1.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” said MVU head coach Roy Adams, “maybe because it was cold, but we picked it up in the second scoring five goals.”
MVU plays on Monday against visiting Oxbow. Richford will travel to Enosburg for an in-county contest on Wednesday. Both games will play at 4 p.m.