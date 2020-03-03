MORETOWN — The Thunderbirds (8) traveled to Moretown on Tuesday evening to take on DII’s top seeded Harwood Highlanders.
The teams battled through the first, neither able to get a puck in the net. In the second, the Highlanders put the first goal on the board with 2:43 remaining on the clock.
The Thunderbirds answered, knotting the score as Jackson Porter fed the puck to Steven King with Hunter Mason also assisting.
With 18 seconds left in the game, the Highlanders prevailed, netting the tie breaker and the win.
PJ Bouchard had 19 saves for the Thunderbirds and Liam Guyette had 26 saves for Harwood.