SWANTON — It was Senior Night at the Thunderdome, as six MVU players were honored prior to tip off.
With a rowdy student section in the Bird Cage, MVU was looking to secure their fifth win of the season, as they took on the Winooski Spartans for the second time this season. The Spartans handed the T-Birds a 52-47 loss in late January.
Winooski's big sophomore center, Kiara Mack opened the scoring with a strong inside power move, followed by Sophioa Bitukendja's corner 3, to put the Spartans up 5-0 2 1/2 minutes in.
Missisquoi senior Catherine Paradis banged back to back 3 pointers to give the home team the lead 6-5 as the Bird Cage erupted.
Winooski bounced right back, outsourcing the Thunderbirds 8-3 in the last four minutes, to take a 13-8 lead after the first quarter.
The Thunderbirds gave up a long 3 pointer from Lucy Surma to start the second, to go down by 8, then outscored the Spartans 9-4 the rest of the quarter, led by Senior Brooke Lamothe's 6 points.
As the horn sounded, the Lady Thunderbirds were down 3 points, 20-17.
MVU coach Moses Power must have lit a fire under his girls at half time, as the T-Birds came out playing tight, in your face defense, and out scored the visitors 8-3 in the stanza, as Paradis banged home another 3 pointer, Emily Graham made a power driving layup and Abigail Paquette hit a tough turn around jumper, adding the and 1, as MVU took a 25-23 lead, heading into the 4th quarter.
Missiquoi opened up a 6 point lead, 29-23, as Macayla Langlois dropped four quick points, with tough inside moves.
Winooski answered right back, scoring eight straight points to jump back in front 31-29.
Senior captain Serena Power tied the contest at 31-31 with a nice 12 footer with 3:50 on the clock.
The Spartans then went on a 10-2 run over the next 3 minutes to take an eight point lead with just 53 seconds remaining.
After a time out, Senior Riley Noel dished a perfect bounce pass to her fellow senior Julia Horton for an easy basket.
Noel ended the game with a long 3 pointer as the horn sounded, however the Spartans spoiled the night with a well earned 45-38 victory.
MVU secured the 14th seed and will play the 3 seed, however they will have to wait to see who their opponent will be, as it could be either Harwood, Enosburg, North Country or Burr & Burton, depending on the outcome of their final game.
Sophia Bitukendja had a game high 14 points for Winooski, while her teammates Lucy Surma finished with 12, followed by Kiara Mack's 11 and Penny Ly's 8
Leading MVU was Catherine Paradis with 9. Macayla Langlois had 6 followed by Abigail Paquette and Brooke Lamothe with 5 each.
Emily Graham chipped in 4, Riley Noel had 3 and McKenzie Vincent, Serena Power and Julia Horton each had 2.