MIDDLEBURY-The MVU boys traveled to Middlebury on a frigid Friday night short-handed, in a place they have struggled and nearly pulled off a victory, losing 67-63. Patrick Walker, Gabe Unwin, and Hazyzen Luneau scored double figures, but it wasn't enough as Maxwell Alberts scored 17 points in the second half to lead the Middlebury comeback. Sean Power hit a deep three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Thunderbirds up by 13, capping a strong inside performance as Walker went for 19 in the first half primarily from the paint and adding a pair of three pointers. Junior Hazen Luneau scored his first 8 varsity points in the first half. Unwin scored 14 points in the second half before fouling out as the Middlebury pressure, and three-point shooting completed the comeback.
The high scorers included; Patrick Walker 25 points, Gabe Unwin 16 points, Hayden Luneau 12 points, Sean Power 7 points and for Middlebury Maxwell Alberts scored 24 points.
The Thunderbirds will be back in action on February 16, when they take on Vergennes at the Thunderdome.
