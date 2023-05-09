ENOSBURG - On Tuesday, May 9, the Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team hosted the MVU Thunderbirds in a contest that's become one of the premier rivalries in Franklin County. The Thunderbirds cruised to a 16-4 win in seven innings.
Eli Calhoun earned the win on the mound for MVU, throwing five and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, four runs, walking four, and striking out nine. Tabor Rich came in in relief for MVU and threw one and one-third innings, allowing two hits, no runs, walking one, and striking out three.
The Thunderbirds plated a single run in the top of the first as Gavin Nichols pushed Reid Myers across the plate.
In the bottom of the inning, the Thunderbirds' ace, Eli Calhoun, shut down the Hornets, earning two outs on strikes. MVU catcher, Nichols, threw out a Hornet attempting to steal second for the final out of the inning.
The Thunderbirds capitalized on a walk and an overthrow to score a second run early in the top of the second inning.
The speedy JJ Beauregard beat out a beautiful bunt to advance the runners and load the bases. Garrett Fregeau hit a shallow fly ball to right, plating Wyett Bellrose.
Parker Hakey hit a scorcher to short, but Luke Burns went into a deep split to make the catch and close the inning. MVU left the half-inning with a 5-0 lead.
A walk and a hit batter put two runners on base for Enosburg in the bottom of the second; the Hornets eventually loaded the bases but couldn't capitalize on the scoring opportunity.
In the top of the third, Tabor Rich plated Ray Fournier to start the T-bird's offense. Beauregard cleared the dugout later in the productive MVU inning, hitting his first varsity home run to clear the bases. The T-birds left the top of the third with a 10-0 lead.
Shortly before hitting the home run, Beauregard hit the ball foul. Fregeau encouraged him to straighten it out. Beauregard obviously took his teammate's advice.
Freageau spoke of the conversation: "As long as JJ squares it up, it's most likely going pretty far. He's absolutely shredded, and I feel like if he hadn't hit it so high and more on a line, it would have gone in the river. It was our first home run this year, and it was so fun watching it fly."
Beauregard reacted to the big moment: "I had it in my head to swing hard again, watch the ball, and make contact. It was amazing to see all my teammates--my bros--all there for me. We're all there for each other."
The Hornets broke up the shutout in the bottom of the third, as Kyle Ovitt put down a bunt to advance Grady Gervais, and Danny Antillon came through with a deep single to center. Peter Stiebris' single in the gap scored two runs for the Hornets.
Neither team scored in the fourth, but Rich hit a scorching double to kick-start the MVU offense in the top of the fifth. Farnham scored to give MVU an 11-2 lead at the top of the inning.
Luke Burns replaced Stiebris on the mound in the top of the sixth, striking out two batters; Enosburg kept the T-bird bats silent. The Hornets tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, including one run plated by Grady Gervais, who hit a double. MVU held an 11-4 advantage.
MVU broke the game open in the top of the seventh, plating five more runs on a mix of hits and walks. They held the Hornets silent in the seventh, earning the victory.
MVU coach Roy Sargent was pleased with the in-county win.
"JJ hit his first home run, and that was pretty exciting. He almost had one a game or two ago. He's starting to come alive, which is nice to see," said Sargent.
"Eli wasn't at his best for the first half of the game, but we sent him back out there; he struck out the side the next inning. It was good he could work through some adversity and put us in the position to win."
Sargent spoke of several other highlights: "Wyett Bellrose got a hit, too, which was nice, and we ran well on the base paths, which is good for us as a team. It was good for us to stay on top in a long game. The guys kept their focus and stayed in the moment."
MVU offense: Tabor Rich led MVU with four hits and three RBI; JJ Beauregard had two hits, including a home run and two RBI; Wyatt Bellrose, Garrett Fregeau, Reid Myers, B. Carson, Parker Hakey, Gavin Nichols, and AJ Dennett each had hits
Enosburg offense: Peter Stiebris had two hits and two RBI, Grady Gervais had a hit and two RBI, and Wyatt Williams and Danny Antillon each had a hit.
