SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds and Essex Hornets met on April 15, in MVU's second game of the season, and Essex secured the 3-2 win. On Saturday, May 6, it was the T-birds who outlasted Essex to earn the 3-2 win.
Molly Medor pitched the complete game for the Thunderbirds allowing three hits, striking out 13, and walking three. The appearance and win were Medor's third in as many days.
Medor spoke of the mindset she adopted for the string of close games: "I went out knowing I needed to pitch strikes and rely on my defense, knowing they'd back me up."
After holding Essex scoreless in the top of the first, MVU plated a single run in the bottom of the inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Lilliana Fournier earned the first out of the second on a popup behind the plate; the T-birds got the remaining outs, and Essex stranded one runner.
Ella Maguire smacked a single to lead off for MVU in the bottom of the second, advancing on a sacrifice bunt, but Essex ended the inning fielding a fly out.
Essex left two runners on base in the top of the fourth, including the tying run at third.
Lizi Bourdeau led off with a single in the bottom of the fourth to give the T-birds a much-needed base runner. Brooke Rainville, running for Bourdeau, crossed the plate on a sharply hit ball by Molly Gagne, giving MVU a 2-0 lead after four innings.
Essex capitalized on an error, driving in a run on a hard-hit double to right field in the sixth inning; a soft grounder advanced the tying runner to third with two outs. A collision in the outfield allowed the tying run to score and put the go-ahead run at first.
Fournier, behind the plate for the T-birds, stopped the bleeding, throwing out an Essex batter at first for the final out of the inning. The teams left the top of sixth tied 2-2.
Fournier came up big in the bottom of the sixth, smacking a line drive down the third base side for a triple. Bourdeau plated Fournier on a ground ball to center.
MVU head coach Bill Sheets spoke of Fournier's clutch triple: "Lilliana just roped the ball for a clean triple, and there aren't many on our team who I'd yell 'three' as I did, but she was there. That made all difference in the world. Having someone on third with nobody out is a great thing."
Destiny Pigeon's clutch, two-out bunt advanced Bourdeau to third, but MVU couldn't capitalize on the opportunity to extend the lead.
Abby Raleigh saved an extra-base hit, making a stellar play on a line drive to center for the first out of the seventh inning. Medor struck out the next batter, and Addison Gates, MVU's left fielder, shut the door on an Essex comeback, throwing the tying runner out at third.
Fournier, a freshman, who contributed to the Thunderbirds' win on both sides of the ball, spoke of her triple.
"My coach Emily Bourdeau had just told me that since the third baseman was playing further back, if I hit the ball down the third base line, I could probably beat her and turn the hit into a triple, " said Fournier, "so I did, and I got lucky!"
Sheets praised the team for their endurance.
"We've been working on resiliency, and it's been a true team effort. We had three close games against great opponents, and we're building for the games that matter the most--the ones at the end of the year," said Sheets.
"Today, we had timely hitting; we have some things to work on, but overall, we're proud of where they're at at this point in the season."
Sheets also gave a shoutout to Gates and Ella Maguire for the out that ended the game.
"Addison came in on that ball just a little late, but she fielded the ball well and made a great throw. Ella made a great catch and great tag--game over. And that's what we needed," said Sheets.
The Thunderbirds face Colchester, BFA-St. Albans and North Country in the coming week.
