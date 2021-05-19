On Tuesday afternoon, the MVU Thunderbirds (10-3) traveled to Essex to take on the Hornets (8-3) for the second time in three days. As they did on Saturday at the Pit, MVU scored three times in the first inning with walks to Madison Guyette and Alex Brouillette and a base hit by Rhianna Sweeney loading the bases. A walk to Natalee Harvey brought in Guyette with the first run, and with two outs Madison Conley's first hit of the day scored Brouillette and Sweeney.
Essex got one run back on a base hit by Paige Winter scored Emma Sabourin who had led off the inning with a walk, but the Lady Thunderbirds would add a run in the 4th as Madison Conley led off the inning with an infield single and advanced to second on an error. A sacrifice bunt by Abigail Raleigh moved Conley to third, and she would score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Madison Gagne.
Essex tied the game in the 5th inning. With one out and runners in scoring position Molly Gagne replaced Alex Brouillette and got the next two batters to end the threat. In the bottom of the 6th, Essex loaded the bases with two outs and Brouillette came back in to replace Gagne and induced an infield fly to Emily Graham to end the inning.
In the top of the 7th, Madison Guyette led off for MVU with a walk and with two outs advanced to second when Rhianna Sweeney's ground ball was misplayed. Natalee Harvey then got a base hit to left, scoring Guyette. In the home half of the 7th, Madison Gagne made a sliding catch across her body just inside the left field line to take an extra base hit away from Paige Winter. Brouillette then caught a soft line drive back to the circle and finished the afternoon with a strikeout to end the day.
"This may have been our most complete game of the season as a team. We received lots of contributions from many different players, and that's very important as we look ahead to preparing for the upcoming VPA tournament in June. Our ability to do the little things such as sacrifice hits and base running on balls hit to the infield was as good as we have executed all spring. Defensively in addition to Madison Gagne's 7th inning catch in left, we got other strong performances from Riley Fadden-Duprey at 3rd and from Rhianna Sweeney behind the plate; the pitching performances from both Alex and Molly Gagne were about as good as you can ask for against a quality opponent such as Essex," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
Pitchers: MVU- Alex Brouillette (winner), Molly Gagne (5th), Alex (6th). Combined they gave up 4-runs (3 earned), 6-hits, 5-BB, 6-K's
Essex: Taylor Detch started and was replaced by Emily Augustino (losing pitcher) in the 1st. They combined for 5-runs (all earned), 6-hits, 4-BB, 10-K's.
MVU batting leaders: Madison Conley had three hits, while Alex Brouillette, Rhianna Sweeney, and Natalee Harvey each had one.
Essex: Paige Winter and Jessie Rose each had two hits, while Hannah Gilbert and Emily Augustino each had one.
