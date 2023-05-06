SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds remained undefeated on Saturday, May 6, after cruising to a 12-2 win over the Mt. Abraham Eagles.
Parker Hakey earned the win in five innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), walking three, and striking out two.
Hakey spoke of his outing on the mound: "I can usually pound the zone; I had a hard time finding the zone today, but my defense was there for me."
Hakey, who went 3 for 4 with three RBI, was more optimistic about his at-bats.
"I was seeing the ball well today," said Hakey. "It was a good team win."
The Thunderbirds opened up scoring in the first inning, plating two runs on Eagle errors. After adding four in the third, they added four additional runs in the fourth. Justin Farnham had a hit, JJ Beauregard hit a triple to deep right field and scored on an error, and Blayke Carson smacked a double, driving in two.
MVU head coach Roy Sargent complimented Carson for his contributions.
"Blayke came in off the bench, and in his second at-bat of the year, he hit a double off the first pitch and scored two. That was huge, and it put us over the threshold for 10 runs," said Sargent.
"He came in at second base and made a great diving catch. If he didn't, they probably would have scored enough runs to continue the game. So he played a big part today."
Sargent was glad to see the Thunderbirds make the routine plays.
"Before the game, we talked about how Mt. Abe was solid, and I thought it would come down to routine plays and who made fewer errors," said Sargent. "These guys stepped up, stayed in the moment, and made the routine plays."
MVU offense: Parker Hakey led MVU, going 3 for 4 with three RBI, Justin Farnham was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Tabor Rich was 2 for 2, and Ray Fournier was 2 for 3. Garrett Fregeau, Blayke Carson, Reid Myers, Gavin Nichols, and JJ Beauregard each had a hit.
Chance Denecker took the loss for Mount Abe, surrendering eight runs on nine hits over three innings, striking out one.
