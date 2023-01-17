The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys' hockey team skated to a 6-1 win over the visiting St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Monday, Jan. 16. MVU had 11 different players make it to the score sheet including a first goal for Ben Ledoux. Owen Kane continued his goal streak to five games, and AJ Dennett had a dominating performance with two goals and an assist. Camden Bertrand also had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds. Ethan Stefaniak had 17 saves for MVU.
Phinny Huntington with the lone goal for St Johnsbury and Nate Delman had 30 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.