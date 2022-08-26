The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds made their return to varsity in the fall of 2021, and this year, first-year head coach Anthony Labor will look to build on that experience as the team competes in their second varsity season since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Q&A with coach Anthony Labor
What are your goals for the upcoming season? Our goal is to be competitive in every game we play and to improve every practice and in every game. We know that if we work hard every day in practice, never settle, and continue to improve day in and day out, we will reach that goal and the results will come. We want to continue to lay down a solid foundation for MVU football to start to really rise, and I think the players have done a really good job of doing that so far between coming out to summer sessions, recruiting other players and doing whatever they had to do to get prepared for the season.
What have you learned about the athletes during the summer sessions and the preseason? I was really impressed by the number of players that showed up during the summer sessions. We didn't know what to expect with me being a new head coach, but we had a good number of players at most practices. We had a good mix of players from our varsity program and a few 8th-graders came as well so they could get a jumpstart on the preparation for the middle school season, which was great to see. It showed the dedication to the program that the players have, which is the key for future success because that kind of dedication is contagious.
We had a good first week of preseason. We are a pretty young team with only four seniors, but we have a number of players that gained experience playing on the team last year and we have some new players who had experience playing for the St. Albans Steelers. They’ve transitioned easily into what we’re doing, which has been great. Even the players that have never played football have done a great job picking up football verbiage, concepts and everything else you have to know as a player. A lot of that stems from them coming out to the summer sessions and getting all the fundamental stuff down during the summer, so they knew what was happening from day one of preseason. Everyone on the team has bought into what we’re doing as a team, and that‘s helped us exceed where I thought we were going to be after the first week, as we are starting to find positions and rotations for every player at their positions.
What will you be looking to build on the foundation from the previous season? The biggest thing for any program is getting the number of players up and trying to sustain that growth. We have 23 players on the roster with 10 returning players and a good mix of players spread across all four grades. We have four seniors on the team, and we also have a number of underclassmen who we have already seen take on leadership roles just from the experiences they gained last year being on the team.
