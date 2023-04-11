HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball team opened their season at home against the Montpelier Solons with an 11-1 victory on Monday, April 10. The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Thunderbirds scored four runs and won by way of the mercy rule.
The Thunderbirds showed patience at the plate while drawing 11 walks and stole five bases scoring all 11 runs over the game's final three innings. Shortstop Parker Hakey was 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored, and four RBI. J.J. Beauregard drew two walks, stole two bases, and scored three runs. Catcher Gavin Nichols was 1 for 3 with two RBI. Ray Fournier added a double while driving in and scoring a run. Seven different Thunderbirds crossed the plate at least once in the game.
Thunderbirds starting pitcher Eli Calhoun was dominant on the mound, going five innings, allowing just three hits, one unearned run, and racking up 10 strikeouts. He pounded the zone throwing 54 of 76 pitches for strikes and not allowing a walk.
"I've been getting prepared all winter, and we've been working really well as a team. We're very tight, have good chemistry, and we're able to go out there and play ball and have fun," Calhoun said following the victory.
MVU coach Roy Sargent spoke after the game: "It really felt like it was almost two games in one because the first three innings were really tight--a lot of pressure situations and key moments, I'd say. The last couple of innings, we were able to get after their relief pitcher and make some things happen on the basepaths, and we were able to push some runs across and shorten the game."
The Thunderbirds take on D1 Burlington High School at home Tuesday, April 11, at 4:30 p.m. in the season's second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.