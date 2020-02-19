VERGENNES — The MVU boys varsity basketball team notched the 11th win of the season on Tuesday evening against the Vergennes Commodores.
A 19-8 third quarter pushed MVU's five point half time lead to 16, and MVU cruised to a 54-46 win.
Things tightened a bit as MVU went only 17 of 29 from the line for the game, but Vergennes never got closer than the 8-point margin of victory.
Matthew Curtis led the Thunderbirds with 10 points in each half for game high 20. Patrick Wlaker had 13 and Gabe Unwin had 10. Sean Power had strong minutes off the bench and contributed 5 points.
The Thunderbirds take on in-county rival, Enosburg on Friday in Enosburg.