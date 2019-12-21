SWANTON — MVU fans were treated to a home win on Friday evening as the boys' varsity basketball team earned a 47-39 point victory over Harwood.
Bob Chevalier set the tone for the game with a beautiful rendition of the national anthem. As the last notes of music faded from the gym, a roar from the crowd welcomed the start of the T-birds first home game of the season.
Ethan Creller got the Thunderbirds off to a good start, draining a 3-point shot early in the first quarter.
A fast-paced first and second quarter saw the Thunderbirds and the Highlanders trade the score numerous times.
Sean Power scored the final points in the first half, shooting two-for two from the free throw line, and sending MVU out the half with a 21-13 point lead.
Harwood struck first in the third quarter, but once again, the Thunderbirds opened a quarter with a three, this time from Patrick Walker.
Matthew Curtis boosted the score on a number of breakaway layups, and the T-Birds soon enjoyed a 30-18 point lead.
A technical against Harwood put Creller on the line for MVU. He easily sank the free throws, adding two more points to the T-bird lead.
Harwood drained two threes in roughly a minute to bring the score within 10 points.
The Highlanders began winning battles on the boards and making shots, narrowing the lead to 37-30 MVU by the end of the third.
MVU's offense added ten more points in the fourth quarter, the final two coming on foul shots from Patrick Walker.
Ethan Creller led the Thunderbirds with 19 points, and Matthew Curtis had 14 points.
"We're excited; we're getting to know each other, and we're trying to put in a system that's new to everybody," said MVU head coach Matt Walker.
"We've got a long way to go, but we have height, we have shooters, and we've got guys that are coming in giving us everything they've got. I'm excited about that."
"These guys have played in a lot of games and put in a ton of work over the summer. They've got experience, and they showed that tonight.
"It was exciting to get a win at home and get everyone in the game. It was very nice to see Ethan Creller get a moment at the end of the game and get a cheer."
Walker gave a shout-out to the MVU fans for their presence on Friday evening.
"We had a great student section here!" said Walker. "The stands were full, and it was a fun Friday night."
Creller also appreciated the hometown support.
"It feels great to be winning, and the crowd was amazing," said Creller. "Our defense played great, and our offense really turned it on as the game progressed."
"It's a great feeling to have everyone here tonight," said Patrick Walker. "The crowd was hyped and that makes it really fun."
The athletes shared their thoughts on the changes they've been making early in the season.
"We're learning a whole different offense, and a whole different perspective on where you are on the court," said Colbey Theberge.
"We're working to get everybody the ball and to get everyone to score," said Patrick Walker. "As long as we keep moving the ball and being unselfish, we'll be good."
MVU will face BFA on Monday, and the Thunderbirds are ready for the challenge.
"I've played them four years now, and they change every year," said Creller. "Our confidence is huge, and you can see that tonight."
"We're starting to click as a team," said Walker, "and it's going to be good!"