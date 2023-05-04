On Thursday, May 4, the MVU Lady Thunderbirds hosted St. Johnsbury. This was another close contest for the Thunderbirds, who got started in the third inning when Lillianna Fournier reached on a single, stole second, advanced to third, and scored on a Lizi Bourdeau single.
In the fifth inning, Madison Guyette reached on a single, stole second, advanced to third, and eventually scored on a Destinee Pidgeon fielder’s choice.
This was a game where the Thunderbirds managed only five hits, walking once and striking out once. Full credit goes to the Hilltopper defense, making several excellent defensive plays, some on balls hit as hard as we have seen all season.
Molly Medor was dominant for MVU in the circle, allowing only two hits while striking out fourteen. She allowed a leadoff double and then a late-inning single, continuing to excel and improve as the season continues.
MVU offensive Contributors:
Madison Guyette 1-for-2 (single, walk, run scored)
Lillianna Fournier 1-for-2 (single, run scored, RBI)
Lizi Bourdeau 1-for-3 (single, 1 rbi)
Molly Gagne 2-for-3 (single, double)
Destinee Pigeon 0-1 (Fielder’s Choice, RBI)
When to watch: The Lady Thunderbirds travel to South Burlington on Friday, May 5, and then return home for a 3 p.m. home game against Essex on Saturday, May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.