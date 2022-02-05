HIGHGATE - Two Thunderbirds had 'firsts' on Saturday, Feb 5, as the MVU boys hockey team took a 5-0 win over the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers. Sophomore Ethan Stefaniak earned his first varsity shutout in goal, and freshman Logan Fournier scored his first varsity goal.
Stefaniak spoke of the shutout, "I've been working really hard all year long, and I worked hard for the shutout, too. It didn't come easy. It feels great."
In the final minutes of the third, the Hilltoppers went on a two-man advantage, which gave them an excellent chance to score.
"We pulled together as a team," said Stefaniak, "and our penalty kill was amazing."
Fournier gave a detailed account of his first varsity goal, "I went in deep in the zone, and just kept on digging. I tried to get it to Camden (Bertrand), but it just didn't want to go. So, I put it on net, and it went in."
The T-birds came out hot in the first period, Camden Longway notching the game's first goal at 4:40 on an assist from Camden Bertrand. Fournier notched MVU's second goal and his first varsity tally with 44 seconds left in the first period, sending the T-birds to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless second period, MVU's Camden Lapan scored a top-shelf goal at 5:33 in the third, assisted by Keegan Zier. Owen Kane netted the fourth goal twenty seconds later, blasting a one-timer off a beautiful pass from Dalton Laplant.
The Hilltoppers went on a two-man advantage at 12:15 in the third, and Stefaniak made a point-blank save to maintain the shutout late in the quarter. Seconds later, Zier scored MVU's fifth goal (13:00), unassisted, on the penalty kill.
MVU coach Adam Fortin spoke of the mental side of the game, "One of our goals has been working on composure--when things don't go our way, and we had that tonight. There were a couple of plays where our guys were on the wrong end of the play, and I think it would have been easy for them to get derailed, but they did a good job, once calm, to get going in the right direction. As young men, that's something they need to learn, far beyond this sport."
Coach Fortin was pleased with the overall flow of the game. "Ethan stood on his head in the second period and made some really solid saves. In the third period, we opened it up offensively. Defensively, we took some penalties they (St. Johnsbury) could have made us pay for if they had a few more players. I'd like to clean up some things, but there was a lot of adversity, and they prevailed in a strong way. There are a lot of things to like as far as the effort goes. Today was the first glimpse of what I'd like to see going into playoffs."
MVU assistant coach Brian Fortin complimented Stefaniak's performance, "I've coached Ethan since he was a squirt, and he's always working. He works with another goalie coach, and he helps the youth goalies. He lives for the position, and to see him in this game--he took his game to another level. He's a very calming presence--swallows pucks and get whistles. Getting that shutout is a massive confidence booster for that kid. I'm excited because he's only a sophomore."
Ethan Stefaniak had 23 saves, and the Hilltoppers' Karson Clark had 25.
