The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds earned a 6-0 shutout over Danville on Sept. 23. MVU goals were scored by Ava Hubbard 5 and Avery Guyette 1, and MVU out-shot Danville 21-5. Shanneal Unwin had two saves.
MVU coach Roy Adams: "We played a very strong game, with every player putting in a strong effort."
