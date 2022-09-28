BFA-St. Albans will host the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds in the annual Powder Puff football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., and while one school always hosts the event, seniors from both schools highly anticipate the opportunity to play.
In 2021, MVU earned the 41-30 win, only the win for the Thunderbirds in the game's 19-year history, thanks to teamwork and exceptional running by Ruth Brueckner. Brueckner ran 174 yards for four touchdowns. Who will come out on top this year?
Q&A with Thunderbird seniors
Kali Favreau-Ward
What are you looking forward to about the Powder Puff game? I'm looking forward to playing against BFA-St. Albans and playing in the game. The fundraising has been really fun, and I feel like I've done well fundraising for the time I've had. I also have really enjoyed learning the game and playing alongside my classmates. It's been great getting to know people I haven't met in high school--maybe we didn't have classes together or hang out in the same setting.
Kiera Longway
How long have you been looking forward to playing in the Powder Puff game? When you enter middle school, you're looking forward to Powder Puff. You hear about the fun the seniors have playing under the lights. It's more work than you think it will be at first, but the coaches make it fun, and it's not a lot of pressure; they make it easy to learn. I know a lot of the girls from other activities, like skit night, so I know that when we need to, we can put our heads down and get it done.
What are you looking forward to for the night of the game? I'm looking forward to playing, getting the schools together, and helping the cause. I'm a little nervous about facing up against facing BFA, but I know my teammates have my back and that it's for fun and to help the cause.
Ray Fournier (senior varsity football player assisting the coaching staff)
What are you looking forward to from a coaching perspective? I always loved being on the sidelines and helping with football. In other years, I've loved seeing the crowd and how happy they are; I'm looking forward to seeing BFA and MVU compete and the community come out in support.
What are you doing to help prepare the team? I'm helping on defense--helping the girls know where to push on offense and helping them with my football knowledge. They're catching on really quickly, and they've been doing a really good job. I've also been helping out by selling tickets to raise money. I've thought about how awesome it is to help people give money for a good cause and to see people come out to the game and see what it's all about.
Dan Palmer, MVU principal and Powder Puff coach
Who's on the coaching staff this year? Jay Hartman and I are still coaching. Bob Corey and Jay do defense, and John Lumsden, Devin Quinlan, and I do the offense. On game day, we take turns calling plays and making substitutions.
What have you enjoyed about being part of the Powder Puff experience? I love seeing how excited the girls get about the game, and I love supporting two great causes. Last year the teams raised about 30 thousand dollars; it's great to know the impact that had on Camp-ta-Kum-ta and the Jim Bashaw Fund, the local charities the game supports. That's what it's all about. Everyone wants to win, but in the end, it's the charities who win!
