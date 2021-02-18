SWANTON — Macayla Langlois, Riley Fadden-Duprey, and Emily Graham played the first home game of their senior season on Thursday, February 18.
"When we finally got to play, I was so glad I'd get my last season with my team. It was a big adrenaline rush just thinking about coming back," said Graham.
When the 2020 season ended, the girls had no idea they'd play their senior year in an almost empty gymnasium.
"Our student section gives us so much motivation, and the boys' hockey team is a big part of that. They're always so loud no matter what's going on in the game," said Langlois.
"We didn't know if we were even going to have a season or be able to play any games. I think we've grown as more of a family this year. We just want to play together," said Fadden Duprey.
Vergennes jumped out to an early lead in their 34-20 point win over the Thunderbirds, scoring 11 points in the first quarter and allowing only two.
The teams took the floor for the second quarter, and the Thunderbirds' defense held the Commodores to a slim six points but only managed to tack on two of their own; the teams left for the half with Vergennes ahead 17-4.
The third quarter belonged to MVU; the Thunderbirds played their best basketball, outscoring the Commodores 12-4. Midway through the quarter, the T-birds cut the lead to five. Tiauna Clark drained a three, earning a well-deserved cheer from the MVU bench.
Vergennes extended their lead in the fourth, scoring 13 and holding the Thunderbirds to four.
"I'm proud of them for the way they came out in the third quarter and plugged away. We got within five points, and they didn't throw in the towel," said MVU coach Jen Gagne.
"We were much better on the boards today, and we were able to get more rebounds. We'll get this momentum going at some point because we've got the skill and the talent."
