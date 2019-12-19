JERICHO — At the end of the first period, the MVU boys held a slender one goal lead over Mount Mansfield Union.
MMU struck first, putting a goal on the board within a minute of play. Just a minute later, MVU responded as Steven King put the puck in the net on an assist from Hunter Mason.
Charlie Gates tacked on a second, unassisted goal for the T-Birds, just moments later.
Early in the second period, the Thunderbirds upped the score to 3-1 as Hunter Mason scored on an assist from Steven King.
Hunter Mason scored his second goal late in the second on an assist from Kyle Gilbert.
At the end of the second period, the teams left the ice with a score of 4-3 after MMU tallied two goals in the second.
The third period saw the Thunderbird offense explode, adding six goals for a final score of 10-3 in favor of MVU.
MVU’s fifth goal was scored by Keegan Zier from Steven King, the sixth goal was scored by MVU’s captain, Kyle Gilbert, from Mason Lemnah.
Jackson Porter netted the seventh goal, unassisted. Gilbert scored the T-Birds eighth goal on an assists from Hunter Mason and Harley Vorse.
Cole Tipper tacked on the ninth goal for MVU on an assist from Jackson Porter, and the 10th goal was scored by Hunter Mason from Alex Audet.
Keegan Zier and Cole Tipper scored their first varsity goals.
“it was great to see a lot of players contribute on the score sheet tonight,” said MVU head coach Chris Hatin. “Tonight was a team building game after a tough opening weekend.”
Hunter Mason led the Thunderbirds’ scoring effort with a hat trick. Four freshman scored goals or had assists for MVU: Zier, Audet, Tipper, and Vorse, showcasing that the Thunderbirds have plenty of talent in the ranks of underclassmen.