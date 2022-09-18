The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds' football team hosted Mt. Abraham on Saturday, Sept. 17, taking a 36-7 loss.
MVU Highlights:
Hunter Cheney 62 yards on 13 carries
Henry Tanner 54 yards, 1 touchdown
MVU head coach Anthony Labor spoke of the Thunderbirds' effort on the field.
"I thought this was the best game defensively we have played all year. The score might not look like it, but we gave them a few short fields with some turnovers on our part," said Labor.
"Hunter Cheney ran hard all game long in only his second game at fullback, and I thought Tannor Shedrick played the best game I've ever seen him play on both sides of the ball. He was all over the place on defense and had some good blocks out there.
"Ray Fournier (also plays for MVU boys soccer team) played incredibly well for us at cornerback. Mt. Abraham had a tall receiver that was catching some passes over our defense and Ray did a good job shutting him down for the last three quarters."
