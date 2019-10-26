SWANTON – The MVU field hockey team earned a trip to the semifinal game at Burr and Burton to face Windsor on Tuesday after defeating Harwood 1-0 on Saturday.
The winning goal, scored by Natalee Harvey, came with just under four minutes played in overtime, sending the Thunderbirds and their fans into cheers of joy.
MVU dominated play for most of both halves, but Harwood’s defenders held off the Thunderbird offense, sending the game into overtime.
“It took us some time to capitalize, but we finally did it!” said MVU coach Jeanne Rainville.
Rainville attributed the win to the success of the overtime format.
“The seven versus seven creates more space and more openings and that tends to be beneficial to us when we get to that point,” said Rainville.
“We played really well as a team and had possession of the ball most of the game. Harwood only got the ball below the fifty a half dozen times,” said Rainville. “I’m very happy we pulled this off!”
Thunderbird, Danielle Cummings was also glad to get the win.
“We had so many opportunities in the beginning. It was a nail-biter for a long time,” said Cummings. “We do well in overtime because we have more space to pass, and that is our strong suit. It was the perfect set up for that goal. I’m so proud of everyone!”
Natalee Harvey, who scored the game winning goal, was glowing.
“I closed my eyes and swung!” said Harvey. “When it went in and we won, I was unbelievably happy!”