Barre, VT – Thunder Road has received state approval to allow limited fan attendance at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, July 2nd.
The seating area will be divided into sections with a limited number of tickets sold per section. Fans are required to remain in the section they purchased ticket(s) for throughout the event.
Thunder Road season pass holders will be given priority for seating for as long as attendance restrictions are in place.
The remaining tickets will be sold in advance on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets can be purchased by calling (802) 244-6963 ext. 1. Admission is $15 for adults for $3 for kids ages 6-12.
Due to the restrictions on fan attendance, the fireworks display has been postponed.
Fans must enter through the gate and use the restrooms assigned for their section. Face masks are highly recommended, and groups who did not come to the track together must remain at least six feet apart.
“This is another big step in the right direction,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Our fans have been incredibly supportive while we’ve been doing the pay-per-view only format, and we’re excited some of them will finally get the chance to be at the track again.”
Northeast Sports Network will also offer a $15 live pay-per-view broadcast of the event. The broadcast can be viewed on the NSN website as well as on most mobile and smart TV platforms.