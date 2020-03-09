SWANTON — Parents of basketball players in grades 5 to 11 are invited to attend an informational meeting about the Thunder AAU program. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 6 pm in the MVU Thunderdome (gymnasium)
All players, parents and potential coaches are invited to the meeting/tryouts at MVU. Teams will be setup based on age groups and number of committed players. The program needs players and coaches! Costs will be adjusted based on the number of players and tournaments selected. Generally, the cost is about $400 plus uniforms and travel expenses.
Contact: Matt Walker, MVU Varsity Boys Basketball Coachmwalker@jcimage.com or 802-782-1199