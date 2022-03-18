Three BFA St. Albans Bobwhites were named to the boys’ Vermont Boys Hockey Coaches Association D1 All-League Team and head coach Toby Ducolon was named Coach of the Year after closing his 32nd season with the Bobwhite hockey team. Ducolon, who retired this year, has been asked to return as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season and plans to rejoin the team.
Congratulations to senior forward and assistant captain Collin Audy, to senior forward and captain Matt Merrill, and to junior defenseman and assistant captain Ethan Audy on their All-Star Team selections.
