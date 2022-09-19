This week’s featured game takes us to the BFA-St. Albans gymnasium where the Comets varsity volleyball team will take on the 2021 state champions, the Essex Hornets. The Comets have been red-hot this season, showing just how much a group of dedicated individuals can accomplish to build a successful program in a very short time.
If you haven’t seen a Comet match yet, head over to BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday, Sept. 18, for a 6 p.m. start. If you’re really into it, show up at 4:30 p.m. for the junior varsity match.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume
Big things from small beginnings: The Comet Volleyball program has come a long way in a short amount of time. Three years ago we played a junior varsity schedule. Two years ago we lost all four of our outdoor matches (due to COVID.) Last year, in our first full varsity season, we finished with an 8-7 record including our first playoff win.
Off to a great start and ready for a challenge: This year, we’re off to a 4-0 start including a great comeback against Harwood after trailing by two sets. We’ll have a major challenge facing the talented squad from Essex. Essex is the defending state champions and along with Champlain Valley Union, have been in all five girls’ volleyball state finals. This is a great opportunity to see where the Comets are. It will hopefully give us an opportunity to find our strengths and our weaknesses. We can then continue to work on our strengths, but more importantly find ways to improve on our weaknesses.
You better BELIEVE it: The Comets will rely on the nine returning players to lead the way. I’m confident that we have closed the gap between our programs. I BELIEVE we are ready to compete with the best in the state. More importantly, the Comet players BELIEVE they are ready to compete.
Comet strengths: Our size upfront, our quickness on defense, and our serving has led us in the first four matches. It’s been a formula for success so far, and we hope that this will continue Wednesday.
What to expect Wednesday: I can’t guarantee victory, but what I can guarantee is that this team will be prepared, determined, passionate and enthusiastic. They’ll give everything they have and that’s why Coach (Heather) Blackburn and I are so very proud of this team. If you haven’t had the opportunity to see girls’ volleyball, this would be a great opportunity to see why this sport is growing so quickly. You’ll see girls diving, jumping, serving, digging, and cheering. Most importantly, you‘ll see a team of athletes who care for each other and are playing a game they’ve truly learned to love.
