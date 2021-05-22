Dylan Pattee's bat boosts Hornets
ENOSBURG — On Tuesday, the Hornets earned a 6-1 victory over the Mount Abe Eagles; while the deficit was large at the end, things were pretty tight until the fifth. Dylan Pattee came up big for Enosburg, starting the Hornets' scoring with a solo home run in the second, and finishing the game with two hits, including the home run, and three RBI.
Abigail Adams leads Rockets past Williamstown
Richford senior Abigail Adams came up big for the Rockets at the plate on Saturday in the annual senior softball game. Adams drove in five of Richford's 14 runs and threw out two runners attempting to steal second, including the last out of the game. Richford recognized Adams and Nikki Cunningham, the two graduating seniors. Olivia Hatch and Talia McCray combined for the win from the circle. Adams, Maddie Boylan, Holly Raymond, Ella Chagnon, and Melody Tracy all hit Richford.
