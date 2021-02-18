We'll keep updating the scores as the games keep coming!
Girls' Basketball
Enosburg 35 vs. MMU 24
Enosburg high scorers: Emily Adams with 19 and Sophie Burns with 8.
MVU 20 vs. Vergennes 34
MVU high scorers: Madison Gagne with 6.
BFA Fairfax 28 vs. Northfield 25
Highlights: "We Jumped out to a 7-0 lead but Northfield kept fighting back. With the game close at the end, senior, Jaycee Douglas stepped up to the line and hit two free throws to seal the win. Hazel Albee and Madison Murphy were relentless on the defensive end," said BFA Fairfax coach Lee Tourville.
Fairfax high scorers: Jaycee Douglas, Paige Superneau, and Hazel Albee all with 8 points.
