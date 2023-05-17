Hey, hey, hey! Guess what time of year it is? Manure spreaders and corn planters? Well, yeah. But most importantly--it’s time for Tuesday Morning Men’s League!
New year, expectations are high. There are four guys who won’t be shut out of the winner’s circle this year, thanks to a big day from Craig “One Shot” Gilmond (+6.5) and, of all people, Winston (+4.5). Andy “Broomball” Dufault and Leighton “Deer” Hunter were both on the negative side but were like groupies just hanging around and lucky enough to be on the right team. The +8.5 was three better than the second-place team.
Most over was a tie between One Shot and Damien “Duck” Blouin, who were both +6.5. Duck was boosted by two birdies and an eagle on the first four holes. Winners get $11.
Phil “6 String” Lovelette made his return to the League after missing last year due to injury. Picked up right where he left off by being part of the Dumpster Fire team. Six String and Paul “Cold One” Smith were actually on the plus side, but a -4.5 from Gary “Baseball” Gadouas and the star of the team, Rick Marsh “Mellow” who was -12 all by himself. Something about his head being where the sun don’t shine. Marsh Mellow also won the Crash and Burn with his -12, but Gerry “Tapper” Flanders put up a good fight with his -11. The winner gets a special parking space the following week as a reward. It is just downwind of the port-o-let. Guys will be battling for that honor.
Closest to the pin was George “Corkscrew” Gates, with a distance of 6’ 10”. The shot was worth $44.
After a long winter of skiing, Bob “Bone” Mero was back on the links. And for some unknown reason, somebody asked him a question. “Hey Bone. I’ve put on a few pounds over the winter, maybe 45 or so, and I can’t seem to swing through the ball. Any suggestions?”
Bone replies, “Well, I got some new golf shoes that I bought at the circus. All the clowns love them.”
Great answer to a question, just not this question. Since Stewey is AWOL, the voice of reason this week will be Lisa. She answers, “It sounds to me like your shorts are too tight. Get some of those expanding spandex ones that come three in a package and watch your game improve.”
There were five skins this week, paying $9 each. Duck’s eagle on #4, Gary “Iron Man” Deaette on #9, Paul “Hack” Hatch on #12, Larry “Harley” Wilson #13, and Mike “Hammer” Bessette on #18.
Great start to the season, and hope to see you all next week.
