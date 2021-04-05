There's something so exciting about the changing of the seasons, and as I'm out with the dogs each day, I watch for those tell-tale signs. Today, the woods were really coming to life.
The woodland flowers are starting to spring out of the ground, eager to blossom and get the early spring sunshine before the leaf canopy fills in. The pools and brooks are full (which makes my big dog Yadi very happy), and the ramps are sprouting from the leaf mold.
What's a ramp? I'm glad you asked! It's a wild member of the onion family that grows in Eastern Canada and the United States. Sometimes referred to as wild leeks, these tasty plants aren't always easy to find; if you do find some of this scarce delicacy, remember to pick in limited quantities. This plant is relatively slow growing and only flourishes for a short time each year.
