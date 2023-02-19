The 2023 Vermont Principals Association high school girls' basketball playoff pairings have been released. Here's a look at the first round for our Franklin County teams.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
D1: No. 10 BFA-St. Albans travel to No. 7 Burlington at 7 p.m.
D2: The No. 9 Enosburg Hornets travel to No. 8 Lyndon at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
D2: No. 10 Missisquoi Valley Union travels to No. 7 Lamoille Union at 7 p.m.
D3: No. 6 Richford Rockets host No. 11 BFA-Fairfax at 7 p.m.
