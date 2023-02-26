The 2023 Vermont Principals' Association boys high school basketball pairings have been released!! Check out where BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi Valley Union, Enosburg Junior-Senior High School, Richford Junior-Senior High School, and BFA-Fairfax will be playing in the first round of the VPA tournament.
D1
No. 4 BFA-St. Albans hosts No. 13 Colchester on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at BFA-St. Albans High School.
D2
No. 6 Mt. Saint Joseph hosts No. 11 Enosburg on Tuesday Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Fair Haven hosts No. 12 MVU on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
D3
No. 4 Richford hosts No. 13 Woodstock on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 7 p.m.
No. 7 White River Valley hosts No. 10 BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
