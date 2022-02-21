Here's a quick look at your Franklin County teams' first round pairings for the 2021-22 playoff season. 

D1 girls basketball pairings

February 23rd | 7:00 PM

#11 BFA St. Albans Comets at #6 Rutland

D2 girls basketball pairings

February 22nd | 7:00 PM

#2 Enosburg Hornets vs. #15 Montpelier

February 22nd | 7:00 PM

#8 Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds vs. #9 Springfield

D3 girls basketball pairings

February 22nd | 7:00 PM

#8 BFA Fairfax Bullets vs. #9 Vergennes

D4 girls basketball pairings

February 23rd | 7:00 PM

#10 Richford Rockets at #7 Mount St. Joseph 

Check out all of the pairings and brackets at: https://vpaonline.org/athletics/sports-pairings/ 

