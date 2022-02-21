Here's a quick look at your Franklin County teams' first round pairings for the 2021-22 playoff season.
D1 girls basketball pairings
February 23rd | 7:00 PM
#11 BFA St. Albans Comets at #6 Rutland
D2 girls basketball pairings
February 22nd | 7:00 PM
#2 Enosburg Hornets vs. #15 Montpelier
February 22nd | 7:00 PM
#8 Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds vs. #9 Springfield
D3 girls basketball pairings
February 22nd | 7:00 PM
#8 BFA Fairfax Bullets vs. #9 Vergennes
D4 girls basketball pairings
February 23rd | 7:00 PM
#10 Richford Rockets at #7 Mount St. Joseph
Check out all of the pairings and brackets at: https://vpaonline.org/athletics/sports-pairings/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.