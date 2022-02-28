2022 VPA boys basketball first round pairings
The Vermont Principals' Association boys' basketball pairings are out! Here's a look at the first round.
D1 boys basketball
No. 6 BFA St. Albans vs. No. 11 Burlington High School: 7 pm on March 2 at BFA St. Albans
D2 boys basketball
No. 15 MVU Thunderbirds at No. 2 Montpelier: 7pm on March 2 at Montpelier High School
D3 boys basketball
No. 6 Enosburg vs. No. 11 BFA Fairfax: 7pm on March 1 at Enosburg High School
D4 boys basketball
No. 10 Richford at No. 7 Arlington : 7 pm on March 2 at Arlington High School.
