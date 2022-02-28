Boys-Basketball-Playoff-Pairings-Header-2022.jpg

Left to right: Charlie Yates (BFA St. Albans), Blair Archambault (Enosburg), Evan Fletcher (BFA Fairfax), Aske Greve (Richford), and Maliki Unwin-Jackson (MVU.)

 Messenger Sports

2022 VPA boys basketball first round pairings

The Vermont Principals' Association boys' basketball pairings are out! Here's a look at the first round.

D1 boys basketball

No. 6 BFA St. Albans vs. No. 11 Burlington High School: 7 pm on March 2 at BFA St. Albans 

D2 boys basketball

No. 15 MVU Thunderbirds at No. 2 Montpelier: 7pm on March 2 at Montpelier High School 

D3 boys basketball

No. 6 Enosburg vs. No. 11 BFA Fairfax: 7pm on March 1 at Enosburg High School 

D4 boys basketball 

No. 10 Richford at No. 7 Arlington : 7 pm on March 2 at Arlington High School.

 

