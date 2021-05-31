D1 girls ultimate frisbee
No. 3 BFA Fairfax will host No. 6 St. Johnsbury on Thursday at 4:30.
D1 boys ultimate frisbee
No. 12 BFA Fairfax at No. 5 CVU on Tuesday at 4:30
There's only one division for Ultimate Frisbee in Vermont, so all schools, regardless of size, compete in a single playoff tournament at the end of the season.
