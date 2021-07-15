In the first out-of-state tournament for the u14 Blue Rockets, the girls faced some tough competition. With some amazing parents and some gritty girls, there were some amazing moments.
In game one, the young Rockets faced the Rhode Island Waves where they started strong scoring right off the bat. Ruby Dasaro found a way on base in the top of one, stealing her way to second; with a little help from Evelyn McAdoo and Ava Hutchins she found her way home. As the girls struggled to make contact throughout the game it led to a tough loss of 8-1.
With another great start in game two against the Cheshire Flames, the Rockets lead 1-0 in the first inning. Evelyn McAdoo made her way around with the help of Tyra Scleza and Ava Hutchins. Struggling to make contact throughout the game and with a few errors, the girls accepted a similar fate of an 8-1 loss.
On Sunday… The Blue U14s had a 9 am game coming in as the 6th seed out of 8. As they once again faced the Rhode Island Waves (4 seed) the girls came out strong for the second day in a row but with some extra grit and positivity scored a run in the first inning. With a strong defensive inning, the girls held the Waves 1-0 after the first inning.
In the top of 2, Amelia Weber made it around the diamond; by the end of the inning the Waves had closed the small gap with a score of 2-1. The Waves capitalized to take the lead 5-2. In the 5th Inning, as time was running out both Evelyn McAdoo and Tyra Scelza found a way home. With a couple of unlucky outs, the Rockets Fell to the Waves again 5-4. With many exciting plays, amazing parents, a great group of girls--coaches Emily Harvey, Autumn Gratton, and Megan Rowell are excited for the season ahead.
