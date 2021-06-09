Division I Softball Championship Game
#2 BFA St. Albans vs. #1 Mount Anthony or #4 Essex | 6/13 Sunday at 3:00 pm
Division II Softball Championship Game
#3 Enosburg vs. #1 Lyndon or #5 Middlebury | 6/11 Friday at 3:00 pm
Division III Softball Championship Game
#4 BFA Fairfax vs. #2 Oxbow or #3 Windsor | 6/11 Friday at 5:30 pm
All games are at Castleton University
