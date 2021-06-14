FRANKLIN - On Saturday, June 26, the Franklin Recreation Department will be hosting the 2nd Annual Chase Around the Lake. This year, participants will have even more categories to choose from, including a Triathlon, Duathlon (run and bike), and 5K.
"We're so excited to bring this back to the community this year," said Bridget Thompson, speaking on behalf of the Franklin Rec Department.
"We'd talked about doing a triathlon for years since it allows us to use the wonderful lake we have. It came together in such a short amount of time this year, which was so exciting," said Thompson.
The inaugural Chase Around the Lake, held in 2019, was a tremendous success.
"We had people who came from the Great Race, who they loved the Chase Around the Lake. It's nice to hear that."
Check-in begins at 7:30 at Lake Carmi North Beach; the race begins at 8:30.
Course Details:
- RUN (3.1 miles): This is an out and back route starting at the North Beach, running easterly along Rte 120, to Dewing Shore, then Hammond Shore, and back.
- BIKE (12.5-13.6 miles): This route starts at the North Beach and runs east along Rte 120 towards East Franklin, south along State Park Road (Rte 236), west along Swamp Road, then north on Rte 120. Those that are "In it to Win it" will continue on Rte 120 through town and around back to the starting point at North Beach. Those that are there to "Enjoy the View" will cut across Riley Road, back onto Rte 120, and then back to the starting point at North Beach.
- KAYAK (3 miles): This route starts at the North Beach and loops around the North End of Lake Carmi. Total length is approximately 3 miles.
Registration for the event is currently open, and anyone wishing to sign up can visit: www.franklinrec.org to register and get all the details. Participants must be 18 or older to compete in the Triathlon.
