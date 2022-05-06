The Run for Jim draws lots of adult runners and walkers, but kids participate each year to help raise money for local families impacted by a catastrophic illness. Thank you, families, for letting your young ones take part in such a great event! 

Kids race participants

2-4 years old

Greyson Fletcher

Thomas Gallagher

Briar Grennan

Clara Lapan

Caspian Meilleur

Emme Wright

Elly Garrett

Oliver Berthiaume

5-6 years olds

Fiona Chaffee

Grayson Lapan

Adeline Peno

Annaliese Weber

Mia Wetherby

Addie Wright

Everly Martin

7-8 years olds

Roman Giroux

Gavin Stoughton

Caelyn Weber

Sophia Gove

9-10 year olds

Emmet Bouchard

Claire DeSorgher

Bentley Grennon

Victor Larocque

Lyric Sartwell

Emily Schoembs

William Schoembs

