The Run for Jim draws lots of adult runners and walkers, but kids participate each year to help raise money for local families impacted by a catastrophic illness. Thank you, families, for letting your young ones take part in such a great event!
Kids race participants
2-4 years old
Greyson Fletcher
Thomas Gallagher
Briar Grennan
Clara Lapan
Caspian Meilleur
Emme Wright
Elly Garrett
Oliver Berthiaume
5-6 years olds
Fiona Chaffee
Grayson Lapan
Adeline Peno
Annaliese Weber
Mia Wetherby
Addie Wright
Everly Martin
7-8 years olds
Roman Giroux
Gavin Stoughton
Caelyn Weber
Sophia Gove
9-10 year olds
Emmet Bouchard
Claire DeSorgher
Bentley Grennon
Victor Larocque
Lyric Sartwell
Emily Schoembs
William Schoembs
