Will Steinhour pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 runs to hold on to the game. He also had two RBI's off two strong hits to opposite field. Ethan Kirkpatrick had a huge hit to the gap for a double. Aiden Wood has an OBP of 1.000 across two games now.
Thank you, Amy Wood, for keeping these guys in our view.
